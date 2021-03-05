Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD
Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science|ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Tam works at
Dr. Tam's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Office331 W Surf St Ste 902, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 904-8641Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rush Office1725 W Harrison St # 407, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (773) 904-8641
-
3
Rush Office1725 W Harrison St # 407, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (773) 904-8641
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tam?
I fired my newly Millennial PCP when she wanted to give me a hysterectomy without doing any tests for cancer. The funny thing... Tam is my fired OBGYN’s Professor MD at Rush University. ???? Her while office was toxic and unemotionally avail. People hated working there. Tam’s office was a fresh breath of air... I asked my Bladder Doc’s office staff who delivered their babies... Dr Tam was highly spoken of! She is caring, funny, listens, collaborates and gives me options to help choose what I want to do with my body. She is a wonderful and insightful partner in crime to keep our Princess healthy and happy. I can’t wait to see her soon! She is NOT a machine! Her front office staff are an extension to her philosophies. All have been fun loving, helpful and honest. I appreciate being treated with respect and as a person. I am only 51! I am. It dead yet so don’t slow any young person make you feel that way. Fire them! Don’t settle! Love your self with amazing talented Doctors.
About Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1003843517
Education & Certifications
- PENN State U Hershey Med Ctr
- Saint Joseph Hospital-Resurrection Health Care
- Resurrection St Joseph Hosp|St Joseph Hospital
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science|ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tam works at
Dr. Tam has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tam speaks Filipino and Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.