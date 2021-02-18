Overview

Dr. Teresa Tioran, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.