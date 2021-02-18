Dr. Teresa Tioran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tioran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Tioran, DO
Overview
Dr. Teresa Tioran, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2701 Old Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-4250
Nuclear Medicine Associates1950 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Her care has brought me out of congestive heart failure. Excellent care and a delightful personality.
About Dr. Teresa Tioran, DO
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265420806
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
