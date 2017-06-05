Overview of Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD

Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Trippe works at North Macon Dental Associates in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.