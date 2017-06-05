Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD
Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Trippe's Office Locations
North Macon Dental Associates145 N CREST BLVD, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 743-4632
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trippe is very thorough and professional. She has an amazing bedside manner and is wonderful with children. I would highly recommend Dr. Trippe.
About Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1144354010
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trippe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trippe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trippe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trippe speaks American Sign Language.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trippe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trippe.
