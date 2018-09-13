Overview of Dr. Teresa Whitley, MD

Dr. Teresa Whitley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Whitley works at NorthBay Health Primary Care in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.