Dr. Teresa Wood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Dr. Teresa Wood, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Teresa Wood, MD

Dr. Teresa Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.

Dr. Wood works at Wood Ob/Gyn Associates in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wood Ob. Gyn. Associates
    705 E Marshall Ave Ste 5000, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-1970
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Teresa Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306961917
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood works at Wood Ob/Gyn Associates in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wood’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

