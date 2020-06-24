Overview

Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatological Surgical Program. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.



Dr. Zamary works at Z Dermatology & Skin Wellness Center in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.