Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatological Surgical Program. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.

Dr. Zamary works at Z Dermatology & Skin Wellness Center in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Z Dermatology & Skin Wellness Center
    18800 Main St Ste 111, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2020
    I trusted totally Dr. Zamary, she explained to me the problem, I was amazed that the procedure she used completely healed my problem although I had this problem for many years. She is a good listener and a very pleasant personality. I am very glad to have her as my dermatologist.
    — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417185216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatological Surgical Program and Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zamary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamary works at Z Dermatology & Skin Wellness Center in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zamary’s profile.

    Dr. Zamary has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

