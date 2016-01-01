Overview of Dr. Terese Jennings, MD

Dr. Terese Jennings, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Jennings works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

