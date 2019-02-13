Dr. Teresita Brothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresita Brothers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresita Brothers, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.
Locations
Fermin Briones Jr MD PA4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brothers is a no-nonsense, brilliant professional woman doctor, whom my daughter and I have been faithfully seeing for years. She cares enough to be thorough and catch up with client's on the latest behavioral issue going on in their lives. She does not just prescribe and send you out the door! My daughter's bipolar has been disabling, but Dr. Brothers has been tireless in working to stabalize her. We trust her. She is outstanding.
About Dr. Teresita Brothers, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1093710758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brothers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Brothers. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brothers.
