Dr. Teresita Casanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teresita Casanova, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Neurology140 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 968-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casanova is a wonderful physician. She gives you as much as needed time with not rushing the visit. She is very personable. She always smiles during your visit with her and while checking you. My husband has been going to her for over 6 years, after he had a stroke. We highly recommend her if you need a neurologist.
- Vascular Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
