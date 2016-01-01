Dr. Delara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresita Delara, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresita Delara, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Delara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teresita C Delara, M.d.2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 629-1288
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delara?
About Dr. Teresita Delara, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1891725677
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delara works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.