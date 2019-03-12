Overview of Dr. Teresita Enad, MD

Dr. Teresita Enad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Enad works at Merced County Physicians in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.