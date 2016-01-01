Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guanzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD
Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Guanzon's Office Locations
Teresita Guanzon2395 Montpelier Dr Ste 4, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1431
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guanzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guanzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guanzon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guanzon.
