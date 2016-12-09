Dr. Teresita Melocoton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melocoton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresita Melocoton, MD
Dr. Teresita Melocoton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Dr. Melocoton works at
Valley Pediatric & Specialty Center3100 W Charleston Blvd Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 820-2457
Southern Nevada Foot & Ankle3131 W Charleston Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 849-0725
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
very nice
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1831288877
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Tex Tech University Health Scis Center Me|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Dr. Melocoton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melocoton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melocoton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Melocoton speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Melocoton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melocoton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melocoton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melocoton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.