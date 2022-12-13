Overview

Dr. Teressa Patrick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Patrick works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.