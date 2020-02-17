Overview of Dr. Teri Baker, DPM

Dr. Teri Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.



Dr. Baker works at Houston Family Foot & Ankle Pllc in Houston, TX with other offices in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.