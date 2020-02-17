Dr. Teri Baker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Baker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Teri Baker, DPM
Dr. Teri Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Family Foot & Ankle Pllc7575 San Felipe St Ste 301, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 974-4511
-
2
St Joseph Medical Center1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 757-1000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Restoration Foot & Ankle Pllc800 W Boise Cir Ste 150, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 274-1557
-
4
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 274-1557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker was very thorough, explained options and was very skilled at removing my ingrown toenail and instructing on any after care. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Teri Baker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1215377718
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.