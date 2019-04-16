Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Cottingham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Idaho Dermatologic Surgery & Laser Center PA999 N Curtis Rd Ste 505, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 327-9521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cottingham?
Everyone in her office is fabulous. Helpful and informed. Dr. Cottingham was so gentle and efficient. I’m beyond pleased with the outcome after a MOHS procedure on my face.
About Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760437107
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottingham works at
Dr. Cottingham has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.