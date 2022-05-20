Dr. Teri Forney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Forney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teri Forney, MD
Dr. Teri Forney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX.
Dr. Forney works at
Dr. Forney's Office Locations
Macarthur Medical Center Irving3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 256-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Forney. She’s extremely friendly and funny and has an amazing bedside manner. She delivered my second baby via scheduled c-section and I am very happy with the care I received from her.
About Dr. Teri Forney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659682664
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forney has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Forney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.