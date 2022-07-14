Dr. Teri Kleinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Kleinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teri Kleinberg, MD
Dr. Teri Kleinberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kleinberg's Office Locations
Charles A. Birbara M.d.25 Oak Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 421-2010
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6177Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor and Staff. explained everything in detail and took time to really go over my options for lens types. She completed both eye surgeries 2 weeks apart with great results. I would recommend doctor Kleinberg to anyone looking for Cataract removal and lens.
About Dr. Teri Kleinberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kleinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.