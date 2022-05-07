Overview of Dr. Teri Wolf, MD

Dr. Teri Wolf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Wolf works at University of Michigan Psychological Clinic in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.