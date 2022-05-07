See All Psychiatrists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Teri Wolf, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teri Wolf, MD

Dr. Teri Wolf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Wolf works at University of Michigan Psychological Clinic in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Michigan Psychological Clinic
    500 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-3471
  2. 2
    Teri Wolf, MD, PLC
    101 W Liberty St Apt 360, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 997-9484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Priority Health
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    lj — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Teri Wolf, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447263876
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teri Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at University of Michigan Psychological Clinic in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

