Dr. Terilyn Scott-Winful, MD
Overview
Dr. Terilyn Scott-Winful, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Scott-Winful works at
Locations
ENT Associates of Texas4716 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-1130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Health Texas Provider Network Dba4333 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 800-1130Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Diseases Group-baylor4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the Best! I highly recommend Dr Scott Winful and team.
About Dr. Terilyn Scott-Winful, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942315460
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott-Winful has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott-Winful accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott-Winful has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott-Winful has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott-Winful on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott-Winful. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott-Winful.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott-Winful, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott-Winful appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.