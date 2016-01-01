Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrance Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrance Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Locations
1
David S. Haacker MD PC443 Northfield Ave Ste 301, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 674-0559
2
Park Ave. Mammography200 Park Ave S Ste 1103, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 674-0444
3
Simon Kahn MD PC464 Hudson Ter Ste 201, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 503-0828
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terrance Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Dutch and Korean
- 1053350389
Education & Certifications
- Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center Inc
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Dutch and Korean.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.