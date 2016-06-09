See All Gastroenterologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO

Gastroenterology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital

Dr. O'Toole works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - West Side
    3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 445, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 389-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Gastritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Chagas' Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
HELLP Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hyperbilirubinemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Insulinoma Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Parasite Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Odynophagia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vipoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vipoma
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Toole?

    Jun 09, 2016
    Dr. O'Toole is very clear, pleasant, polite, and punctual. Furthermore, he goes by what is best for the patient. My situation involved a polyp at the end of my colon. He could have dealt with it, but instead decided to refer me to another specialist with more experience in that area. I appreciate this 'patient first' attitude.
    Earl E in Cincinnati, OH — Jun 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Toole to family and friends

    Dr. O'Toole's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Toole

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO.

    About Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134281843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Toole works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. O'Toole’s profile.

    Dr. O'Toole has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.