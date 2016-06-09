Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital
Dr. O'Toole works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - West Side3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 445, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 389-7300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Toole?
Dr. O'Toole is very clear, pleasant, polite, and punctual. Furthermore, he goes by what is best for the patient. My situation involved a polyp at the end of my colon. He could have dealt with it, but instead decided to refer me to another specialist with more experience in that area. I appreciate this 'patient first' attitude.
About Dr. Terrance O'Toole, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134281843
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Dr. O'Toole has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.