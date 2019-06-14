Overview of Dr. Terrance Peabody, MD

Dr. Terrance Peabody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Peabody works at Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.