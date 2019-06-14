Dr. Terrance Peabody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peabody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrance Peabody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I traveled over 100 miles to see Dr. Peabody for a 2d opinion. It was worth it. He put my mind at ease. His exam of my record was thorough and he explained things well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265597090
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Medical Center
- U Calif Irvine|University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- U Calif Irvine|University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Peabody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peabody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peabody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peabody has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peabody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peabody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peabody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peabody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peabody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.