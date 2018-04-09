Dr. Terrance Winn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrance Winn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terrance Winn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.
Center for Pain and Spine Care LLC3 Hospital Plz Ste 313, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-1800
Bronx Medical Health Services3626 BAILEY AVE, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 601-1737
Blvd. Medical Office PC801 KENNEDY BLVD, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 437-0250
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Winn supported pain management and diagnosed both a slipped disk and as well structural damage in my spine. He safely and effectively managed the short and long term pain in a methodical and professional manner. He, his staff, and the SurgiCenter helped me get the pain under control until I could get the proper and professional treatment. He was very thorough in his explanations about his methodologies, diagnosis, treatment, and recommendations. I highly recommend him for Pain Medicine.
About Dr. Terrance Winn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
