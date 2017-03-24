Overview of Dr. Terrell Singleton, MD

Dr. Terrell Singleton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Singleton works at Vein Clinics of America in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.