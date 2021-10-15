See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD

Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Anderson works at Ortho Houston in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Broken Arm and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Houston
    15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2818
  2. 2
    Ortho Houston
    462 S Mason Rd Ste 100, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2817
  3. 3
    Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, Memorial City
    10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Blount's Disease Chevron Icon
Bowed Legs Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Closed Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Growth Deformities Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knock Knees Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Perthe's Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Slipped Epiphysis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

    Oct 15, 2021
    Skilled surgeon. Warm & friendly doctor, yet v. Professional. Blessed to have committed our son’s treatment to his care.
    — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

    Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD.

    About Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861539454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • United States Naval Medical Center - San Diego
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Humerus Fracture, Broken Arm and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.