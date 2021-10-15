Overview of Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD

Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Anderson works at Ortho Houston in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Broken Arm and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.