Overview

Dr. Terrence Barrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Barrett works at Commonwealth Specialists of Kentucky in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.