Dr. Terrence Baruch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Baruch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Baruch works at
Locations
Foothill Cardiology Medical Group Inc289 W Huntington Dr Ste 401, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 793-4139
- 2 710 S Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 254-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I am a senior athlete with a lot of stress issues dating back to Vietnam but he provided a calming resolution to my heart issues. He has been my cardiologist for more than 17 years. The facility also has an on-site PET scan which provided results and doctor review in one visit.
About Dr. Terrence Baruch, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baruch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baruch works at
Dr. Baruch has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baruch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baruch speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baruch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baruch.
