Dr. Terrence Bjordahl, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Salt Lake City1250 E 3900 S Ste 410, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5657Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
this guy saved my life. i am 44 years old and have had over 50 kidney stones with 4 lipsotrypsies done. my urologist could not or would not help me find a solution so i was ready to go anywhere in the world to findca cure for this miserable condition before pondering taking my own life. he figured it out and i gave not had a stone for over a year!!! thank you!!
- Nephrology
- English
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Bjordahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bjordahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bjordahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bjordahl has seen patients for Proteinuria, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bjordahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bjordahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bjordahl.
