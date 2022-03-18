See All Plastic Surgeons in Anderson, SC
Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Anderson, SC
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD

Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bruner works at AnMed Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bruner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AnMed Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery
    7 Linwa Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 367-0197
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Highly Recommend Dr. Bruner and his staff!! I recently had replacement of my breast implants and I am extremely pleased with the care I received and the outcome of my surgery. I am thankful and blessed to have chosen this team of professionals to handle my surgery.
    Happy Patient — Mar 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD
    About Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruner works at AnMed Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bruner’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

