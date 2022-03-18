Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Bruner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
AnMed Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery7 Linwa Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 367-0197Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Highly Recommend Dr. Bruner and his staff!! I recently had replacement of my breast implants and I am extremely pleased with the care I received and the outcome of my surgery. I am thankful and blessed to have chosen this team of professionals to handle my surgery.
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
Dr. Bruner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruner accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.