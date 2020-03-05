See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Terrence Carter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Terrence Carter, MD

Dr. Terrence Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Carter works at The Women's Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Carter's Office Locations

    Hunters Creek
    3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502
    Women's Center of Orlando LLC
    1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502
    Physician Associates
    867 Outer Rd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-6588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2020
    DR. Carter is amazing.....he delivered my 1st baby and made the experience an everlasting one. He goes above and beyond for his patients and has geaat bedside manners
    — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terrence Carter, MD
    About Dr. Terrence Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144584764
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

