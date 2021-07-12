Overview

Dr. Terrence Coulter, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Phelps Health.



Dr. Coulter works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Vascular Surgery in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.