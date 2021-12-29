See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (164)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD

Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Mountain Vista Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crowder works at Sonoran Spine in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Show Low, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crowder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sonoran Spine
    3717 S Rome St Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mesa
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 416, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-0071
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Gilbert
    2557 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-0071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Show Low
    5171 Cub Lake Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-0071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital
  • Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770615288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Hospital-Troy|William Beaumont Hospitals, Royal Oak
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital|Duke University, Durham
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

