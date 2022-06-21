Overview of Dr. Terry Day, MD

Dr. Terry Day, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Day works at Head & Neck Specialists - Charleston in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.