Dr. Terry Day, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terry Day, MD

Dr. Terry Day, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Day works at Head & Neck Specialists - Charleston in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Day's Office Locations

    Head & Neck Specialists
    9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0851
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Oral Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr Day has been my Head and Neck doctor since 2005 when I first experienced cancer. He is very knowledgeable and explains things in real human terms for understanding. Dr Day places emphasis on your quality of life and does not discourage your will to fight. My second cancer was in 2021 and Dr Day expressed the same exceptional care in 2021 as he did in 2005.
    Tina — Jun 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Terry Day, MD
    About Dr. Terry Day, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659484608
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • U Hosp Bern
    Internship
    • La State U MC
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Day works at Head & Neck Specialists - Charleston in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Day’s profile.

    Dr. Day has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

