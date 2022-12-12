Overview of Dr. Terrence Dempsey, MD

Dr. Terrence Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Dempsey works at Lake Surgical Associates LLC in Munster, IN with other offices in East Chicago, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.