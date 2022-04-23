Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD
Overview of Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD
Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Doherty's Office Locations
-
1
Loden Vision Centers1198 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (629) 219-5751
-
2
Loden Vision Centers LLC1024 Kelley Dr, Paris, TN 38242 Directions (731) 642-5003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Loden Vision Centers2501 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 383-7778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Prime Health Services
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- WellCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely professional and has great bedside manners. Super smart, caring and totally a pleasure...made me feel very comfortable, listened well and answered all my questions. Highly recommend :)
About Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144255324
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
- MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn, Illinois
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Doherty works at
