Overview of Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD

Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Doherty works at Loden Vision Centers in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Paris, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Cataract Removal Surgery and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.