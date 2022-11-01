Dr. Terrence Grimm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Grimm, MD
Overview of Dr. Terrence Grimm, MD
Dr. Terrence Grimm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Grimm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grimm's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Urology Psc2444 HARRODSBURG RD, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (606) 277-5766
-
2
Continuing Care Hospital1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 967-5000
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimm?
Dr Grimm has been my and my husband Dr for sometime . He’s so polite explains everything very well. 5 star Dr. Office and nursing are wonderful to us . Can’t say enough about him.
About Dr. Terrence Grimm, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740286822
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimm accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimm works at
Dr. Grimm has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.