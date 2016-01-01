See All Cardiologists in Salinas, CA
Dr. Terrence Hack, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Terrence Hack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.

Dr. Hack works at Clinica De Salud in Salinas, CA with other offices in Ayer, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Strep Throat along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Clinical De Salud Del Valle De Salinas
    950 Circle Dr, Salinas, CA 93905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 757-6237
  2
    Primary Care Specialists
    190 Groton Rd Ste 110, Ayer, MA 01432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 772-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Natividad Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Chlamydia Infections
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Enteritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Influenza (Flu)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tension Headache
Vitamin D Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Swine Flu
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Canker Sore
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heartburn
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
T-Wave Alternans Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Terrence Hack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760431274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Hack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hack has seen patients for Acute Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Strep Throat, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

