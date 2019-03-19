Overview of Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM

Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tumwater, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Summit Pacific Medical Center.



Dr. Hess works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Assocs in Tumwater, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.