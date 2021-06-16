See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (20)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD

Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Higgins works at Anson, Edwards & Higgins Plastic Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higgins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anson Goesel MD
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 822-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 16, 2021
Dr Higgings is the Best ever! I mean this, truly! I have the highest confidence in his abilities as a cosmetic surgeon! If there is any chance of complications he will talk with you honestly and openly about it. He has an excellent Character and bedside manner and will set you at ease right away! He makes himself available to you at all times when you need him and doesn’t hide behind answering services like a lot of doctors do! I had a personal experience with something called a “Seroma” Dr Higgings was actually working on New Year’s Eve around at 8 o’clock at night. I called and he still called me back within 15 minutes! Then asked us to meet him (my husband and I) the next day at his office. I don’t know of any doctor that would meet you on New Years Day! He really cares about his patients wholeheartedly! The Quality and nature of his craft is Incredibly Beautiful! I’am extremely happy with my results! Thank you Doc and your Entire Wonderful Staff
Debbie Adams — Jun 16, 2021
Photo: Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD
About Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • 1609090596
Education & Certifications

  • SPECTRUM HEALTH
  • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Higgins works at Anson, Edwards & Higgins Plastic Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Higgins’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

