Dr. Terrence Jackson Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (21)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Terrence Jackson Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Jackson Jr works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gastro 1
    8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-3630
  2
    Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC
    1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 755-9110
  3
    G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC
    1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 621-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 24, 2018
    About Dr. Terrence Jackson Jr, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760484372
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson Jr works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Jackson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Jackson Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

