Dr. Jackson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrence Jackson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Jackson Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Jackson Jr works at
Locations
Gastro 18000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 621-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the BEST MD I’ve seen. After years of getting the run-around with various specialists, he’s the first to view me as a whole person and not just looking for what’s wrong within his specialty. He & his nurse, Donna, are very understanding & timely in their responses when I email. He explains things thoroughly, takes time to answer all my questions, & never makes me feel rushed. I trust him completely & have already recommended him to several friends who have been helped by him as well.
About Dr. Terrence Jackson Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760484372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jackson Jr works at
Dr. Jackson Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
