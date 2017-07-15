Overview of Dr. Terrance Johns, MD

Dr. Terrance Johns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Johns works at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.