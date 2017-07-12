Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Keaney works at
Locations
SkinDC1525 Wilson Blvd Ste 125, Arlington, VA 22209 Directions (703) 966-7127
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard University Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Keaney for facial cosmetic work and found him the utmost professional, extremely competent and easy to talk to. He gave me his full attention as I explained what I hoped could be achieved. Dr. Keaney worked skillfully to sculpt the desired effect. He has very impressive medical credentials, but what I learned, was that Dr. Keaney also has an artistic eye and talent that cannot be taught. I cannot recommend him highly enough!
About Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- St Marys Medical Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keaney has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.