Overview of Dr. Terrence Kim, MD

Dr. Terrence Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Terrence T Kim in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.