Overview of Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM

Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Klamet works at Missouri Foot Care Center in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.