Dr. Terrence McGrath, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital.



Dr. McGrath works at Kosciusko Family Healthcare in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.