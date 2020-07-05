See All Otolaryngologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD

Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Oto Med Grp

Dr. Murphy works at Our Lady Of The Lake Phys Grp in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Hearing and Balance Center
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 709, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-7735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Cochlear Implant Insertion

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861493819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oto Med Grp
    Residency
    • University MN
    Internship
    • University Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Our Lady Of The Lake Phys Grp in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

