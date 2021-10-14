Overview of Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD

Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. O Brien works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Anterior Vitrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.