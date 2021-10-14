See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD

Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. O Brien works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Anterior Vitrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O Brien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens
    7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 515-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Anterior Vitrectomy
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Anterior Vitrectomy

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr. O'Brien performed successful cataract surgery on my eyes, which required his skills because they were a challenging case. He cautiously guided me through the procedure as we conditioned my damaged eyes for surgery, and then he did a magnificent job on the operation to the point where my vision is 20/20 in both eyes. I went to Bascom Palmer specifically for such expertise, as previous Ophthalmologists had warned me that my eyes would present big problems as they aged. I got the best eyecare in the world, and I strongly recommend both Dr. O'Brien and this marvelous facility.
    Mark Fisher — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861417396
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O Brien works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. O Brien’s profile.

    Dr. O Brien has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Anterior Vitrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. O Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

