Overview of Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD

Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. O Donovan works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Hanover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.