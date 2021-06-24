Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD
Overview of Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD
Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. O Donovan's Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie200 Hospital Dr Fl 2, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-5555
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Hanover7556 Teague Rd Ste 240, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 768-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, compassionate professional. Have used several times and have been extremely pleased with the outcomes of each encounter, including surgery.
About Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922080159
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Washington Hosp Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Donovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Donovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Donovan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. O Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.