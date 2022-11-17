Dr. Terrence O Neill, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence O Neill, DDS
Overview of Dr. Terrence O Neill, DDS
Dr. Terrence O Neill, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with The Indiana University Medical Center
Dr. O Neill works at
Dr. O Neill's Office Locations
Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Carnegie Blvd7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 230-2932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Dupont Circle10008 DuPont Circle Ct Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 230-3049
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - State Blvd4606 E State Blvd Ste D, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 230-3530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Approachable, professional & charismatic. Thank you Terrence O'Neill DDS. Stacy Reeves
About Dr. Terrence O Neill, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1376701045
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Neill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. O Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Neill.
